Shahzad Bhatti Network declared banned terrorist outfit under UAPA

The government on Wednesday declared Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Bhatti, 45, a resident of Lahore, currently in Dubai, is an absconding suspect in many Indian investigations.

According to the sources, Bhatti is affiliated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and acts as a "proxy" for the agency, orchestrating cross-border terror modules and commanding a smuggling syndicate involving arms, narcotics and hand grenades.

His alleged links to the 2022 murder of Moosewala and rivalry with groups linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi form a key part of his criminal trail, they said.

Bhatti was accused of supplying the weapons used in the singer's assassination, sources said.

He was also allegedly involved in the 2024 murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, with sources saying he assisted Zeeshan Akhtar, a key conspirator in the case, in fleeing India and settling in Azerbaijan.

Bhatti also claimed responsibility for a grenade attack at the residence of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar on March 15, 2024, allegedly because Sandhu had spoken against Islam.

His name has been linked to a bomb blast at Baldev Nagar Police Station in Ambala district on January 10, 2026, and two low-intensity blasts at BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and Amritsar Cantonment on May 5, 2026, they said.

Bhatti uses social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, to influence and recruit unemployed Indian youth for criminal activities.