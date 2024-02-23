MHA releases videos depicting Modi govt's success in curbing menace of Naxalism

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday released videos depicting the success of the Modi government in curbing the menace of Naxalism.

The videos were shared by the Honorable Union Minister of Home Shri Amit Shah on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

Shah said, "PM @narendramodi Ji's government has dealt a body blow to Naxalism with a holistic approach to development and security in the Naxalism-affected regions. The Modi government has won people's trust by taking the state governments along for overall development."

He further added, "The Modi government has won the hearts of the poor living in the Naxalism-affected areas by building adequate healthcare and education infrastructure. On account of PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary policies, left-wing extremism has today lost its breeding ground."

Shah also said that Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji we have adopted an offensive strategy to curb Naxalism. As a result of the hammer blow to left-wing extremism, it is today breathing its last.

As per the Home Ministry records, there has been a 52% decrease in violence caused by Naxalism between the years 2014 to 2023 as compared to the decade preceding it i.e. 2004-2014. As many as 14,862 such incidents took place in the decade 2004-2014 which came down to 7128 in the next decade ending in the year 2023.

Deaths due to left-wing extremism came down by 69% from 6035 to 1868.

Similarly, 1750 security personnel were martyred in the earlier decade which came down to 485 during the Modi government which is a 72% decrease.

The number of civilian lives lost to violence by Naxalites was 4285 in the earlier decade, which decreased to 1383 in the next, which is a 68% reduction.

Further, the number of districts reporting violence was 96 in 2010 which was 45 in 2022 recording a 53% decrease.

Finally, the number of police stations reporting violence came down to 176 in 2022 from 465 in 2010.