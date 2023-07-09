MHA directed Central forces to arrive late in WB for Panchayat election: Adhir

KOLKATA: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday alleged the Union Home Ministry had directed the Central forces to delay their coming to the state to help ruling Trinamool Congress loot votes during the panchayat poll.



He also alleged that the BJP in New Delhi and the TMC had reached an understanding and ''in exchange for this favour'' TMC chief Mamata Banerjee would ''play spoilsport'' in the fight of a united opposition against the saffron party in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



''The Central forces were late in coming to Bengal under the instructions of the Union Home Minister and the BJP in New Delhi. They have an understanding with the TMC in Bengal and that is the reason the central forces were late in coming. They gave TMC the opportunity to loot votes, that is because, in the future, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will be a 'gaddar' (traitor ) to break the proposed opposition front,'' Chowdhury said.



Chowdhury was speaking to reporters after paying a visit to the residence of a party worker who was killed in Saturday's bombings in Purulia district.



Fifteen people have been killed in the violence that rocked the elections to the three-tier panchayat system in the state on Saturday, officials said.



The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday informed the Calcutta High Court that it has requisitioned 822 companies of central forces for the July 8 panchayat polls.



''I would like to ask one question. Why was the BJP in the Centre silent when their colleagues in West Bengal were screaming alleging looting of votes. Instructions were given so that the central force could not do much in Bengal on the polling day. That is why, central forces were sent to Bengal around noon on the polling day. Are you trying to befool the people of Bengal?'' he asked.



The WBPCC president said that the BJP leaders from West Bengal should protest against this attitude of their leaders in New Delhi.



Chowdhury claimed that two of their party members were killed in the clashes during the rural polls on Saturday.