After Sena-NCP combine's defeat in Satara ZP, minister warns BJP of consequences in future polls

Election to the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) president's post was conducted on Friday.

BJP's Priya Shinde was elected the president of the local governing body, trumping the Shiv Sena-NCP combine's candidate despite the latter having the majority. The BJP narrowly surpassed the Sena-NCP alliance's tally to win the top post.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Sena minister Shamhuraj Desai, who is also the guardian minister of Satara, said "They (the BJP) took two members each of the Shiv Sena and the NCP. We will initiate disqualification proceedings against them."

"If ministers are being manhandled by the Satara police, then we strongly condemn this. Police also worked as domestic help of the BJP," the minister said.