Siya taken to Pune site where Ketan's murder plot was rehearsed; cops seek nod for polygraph tests

Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing 25-year-old Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.

Following the alleged murder, Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested and have been remanded in police custody till July 3.

"Investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at a hillock-like space near a club in Lullanagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural Police official said.

The alleged rehearsal took place in May and probe is on to find out the exact date and other details, the official informed.