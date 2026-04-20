TCS harassment case: Accused linked assaults to not wearing burqa, says woman engineer

In a chilling statement, which is part of one of nine FIRs, the complainant alleged that her harassers justified violence against women as a consequence of not wearing burqas and made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik police has arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace another accused, Nida Khan. These teams have been dispatched to various places, and one of them landed in Mumbra near Thane, officials said.