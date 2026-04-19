Two separate fires affect 15 shops in Mumbai; no injuries

Nobody was injured in the incidents that occurred in Mumbai Central and near Crawford Market, they said.

Ten shops were damaged after a fire broke out at a commercial structure at 11.31 pm on Saturday on D B Marg opposite a mall in Mumbai Central.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations and equipment in around five large and a few small shops spread over nearly 5,000 sq ft on the ground and first floors of the structure, a civic official said.