Two separate fires affect 15 shops in Mumbai; no injuries

MUMBAI: About 15 shops were affected in two separate fires in south Mumbai, civic officials said on Sunday.
Nobody was injured in the incidents that occurred in Mumbai Central and near Crawford Market, they said.
Ten shops were damaged after a fire broke out at a commercial structure at 11.31 pm on Saturday on D B Marg opposite a mall in Mumbai Central.
The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations and equipment in around five large and a few small shops spread over nearly 5,000 sq ft on the ground and first floors of the structure, a civic official said.
Firefighters doused the blaze by 3.50 am on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.
Hours later, a fire broke out on the ground floor of a building opposite Crawford Market.
BMC officials said the fire, which started around 6.20 am, was confined to four to five shops, while smoke spread to a similar number of adjoining units.
The city fire brigade launched an operation to control the flames with support from police, power supplier BEST and civic ward staff.
The fire was extinguished by 10.30 am, the official said, adding that no injuries were reported.