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NEET paper leak: Woman detained in Pune, handed over to CBI

City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the woman was detained from Bibvewadi. "We questioned her and handed her over to the CBI for further probe," he told PTI.
NSUI supporters stage a protest condemning the cancellation of the NEET examination following the alleged question paper leak, in Chikkamagaluru, Wednesday, May 13, 2026
NSUI supporters stage a protest condemning the cancellation of the NEET examination following the alleged question paper leak, in Chikkamagaluru, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 PTI
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PUNE: A woman has been detained by Pune Police for her alleged connection to the NEET paper leak case and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, a senior official said on Wednesday.

City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the woman was detained from Bibvewadi. "We questioned her and handed her over to the CBI for further probe," he told PTI.

Kumar, however, refused to elaborate on the woman's exact role in the alleged paper leak which led the National Testing Agency to cancel the examination for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, held on May 3.

The cancellation of the exam left over 22 lakh medical courses aspirants and their families anxious about the fresh examination date, admit cards, examination centres and the counselling timeline.

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