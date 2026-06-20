Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi centre for NEET-UG re-examination

The student, Abdulla Talib, had given preference to Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara centres for the examination.

However, when he received his examination card issued by the NTA, he was shocked to find that he was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, his father, Dr Mohammed Talib, told a news channel.

The student’s parents raised the issue with the NTA which assured them of allotting the new examination centre.