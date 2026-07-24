Mumbai Police under fire again over viral video of cop handling female protester

While Opposition leaders and netizens demanded strict action against the officer, dressed in civil, for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman, the police rejected the allegations, saying the video was being "irresponsibly misinterpreted".

Clarifying the incident in a post on X, the Mumbai Police said the officer was attempting to restrain a male protester and looking away when a female demonstrator accidentally stepped in between.

"As a renowned individual, it is expected of you to verify the facts before drawing any conclusions based on a video. The senior officers have confirmed all the facts," the city police posted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan also said that senior officers had minutely assessed the video footage.

"The official was trying to hold on to a male protester, and a lady stepped in while he was looking away. Senior officers have verified all the facts and minutely assessed the video to ascertain the facts," Pathan said. No case has been registered so far.

The incident occurred during demonstrations at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where students and activists had gathered to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities, before being dispersed by police.

The police's clarification came after the Maharashtra Opposition leaders posted videos of the alleged incident on social media, demanding action against the cop in the clip.

In a post on X, Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad questioned why male officers were handling female demonstrators instead of deploying women personnel.

"What happened to a young woman during the protest in Mumbai is deeply painful. It is not right to speak of 'Ladki Bahin' and then treat young women in this manner. It is shameful that women are allegedly being mistreated in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. False cases are being filed against students, and they are being threatened," Gaikwad wrote.