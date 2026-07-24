Mumbai Police under fire again over viral video of cop handling female protester

MUMBAI: Already facing intense criticism over a police driver threatening student agitators with fake drug cases, the Mumbai Police found itself under fire again on Friday after a viral video showed a plainclothes officer allegedly handling a female protester inappropriately during a demonstration against NEET paper leak.
While Opposition leaders and netizens demanded strict action against the officer, dressed in civil, for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman, the police rejected the allegations, saying the video was being "irresponsibly misinterpreted".
Clarifying the incident in a post on X, the Mumbai Police said the officer was attempting to restrain a male protester and looking away when a female demonstrator accidentally stepped in between.
"As a renowned individual, it is expected of you to verify the facts before drawing any conclusions based on a video. The senior officers have confirmed all the facts," the city police posted.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan also said that senior officers had minutely assessed the video footage.
"The official was trying to hold on to a male protester, and a lady stepped in while he was looking away. Senior officers have verified all the facts and minutely assessed the video to ascertain the facts," Pathan said. No case has been registered so far.
The incident occurred during demonstrations at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where students and activists had gathered to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities, before being dispersed by police.
The police's clarification came after the Maharashtra Opposition leaders posted videos of the alleged incident on social media, demanding action against the cop in the clip.
In a post on X, Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad questioned why male officers were handling female demonstrators instead of deploying women personnel.
"What happened to a young woman during the protest in Mumbai is deeply painful. It is not right to speak of 'Ladki Bahin' and then treat young women in this manner. It is shameful that women are allegedly being mistreated in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. False cases are being filed against students, and they are being threatened," Gaikwad wrote.
She also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent while students faced police action.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar demanded the immediate suspension and arrest of the official seen in the clip.
"This video is infuriating. Who is this person? If he is a policeman, suspend him immediately or dismiss him from the police force. Register a case of outraging the modesty of a woman against him and put him behind bars. He is a blot on the Maharashtra Police, a force with a distinguished reputation," Pawar stated.
Unfazed by the clarification given by the Mumbai Police, many netizens shared the video on their handles, criticising the authorities for what they termed shielding a policeman, who they claimed was clearly seen groping a female protester.
On Thursday, a 25-second video went viral, purportedly showing a police driver warning two detained youths that they would face fabricated drug charges if they joined further protests.
"If I find you here again, I will put 50 grams of 'powder' in your pocket. You won't get bail, and your entire life will be ruined. We are facing a lot of difficulties because of you people," the driver in the video was heard telling the students.
Following widespread condemnation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in and termed "completely wrong" the behaviour of a police driver seen in a viral video threatening student protesters with false narcotics charges and ordered immediate disciplinary action against him.