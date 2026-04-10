Rumours swirl about fresh defections from Sena (UBT); both factions deny possibility

The Shiv Sena has secretly launched 'Operation Tiger' to induce defections in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), claimed some reports, but Shinde dubbed them as baseless.

The intention of those spreading these rumours was "to create sensation", Shinde said in a statement, adding that reports about a secret meeting between him and Sena (UBT) MPs too were mischievous.

Naresh Mhaske, an MP of Shinde's party, claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders themselves were spreading these rumours.

The Sena (UBT) has ten MPs -- nine in the Lok Sabha and lone Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.