Man acquitted in 26/11 terror case denied police clearance considering national security: HC

The court has considered the confidential intelligence report submitted by the police, which "prima facie" indicates that the possibility of Ansari indulging in similar activities cannot be ruled out, a bench of Justices A S Gadkari and R R Bhonsale said in the judgment on Wednesday.

"We find no reason to differ with the opinion of the government authorities nor can any fault be found with it," said the HC order, a copy of which was made available on Thursday.

The certificate to Ansari was refused in the backdrop of his criminal antecedents in a "reasonable manner and in the larger interest of public safety and national security," it added.