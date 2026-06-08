Bombay HC ex-judge, his family face threats over 2024 Dawoodi Bohra succession row verdict

As per family sources, over the past ten months, they have been getting multiple violent threats through letters with the most recent one received on June 5 by Justice Patel's daughter based in London.

The letters, according to the sources, demanded that Justice Patel record and release a video of himself on YouTube stating that he had delivered the verdict on the Syedna (a title given to the spiritual leader of the community) issue "under duress and coercion".

The letters also asked the former Judge to apologise for passing such a judgment.