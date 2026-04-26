6th case of sexual exploitation: Nashik court sends 'godman' Kharat in judicial custody till May 9

Kharat, who was arrested on March 18, is accused of sexually exploiting several women and indulging in large-scale financial fraud by claiming to have divine powers and knowledge of black magic.

In the sixth case, he is accused of sexually exploiting a young woman who had approached him seeking a solution to her personal problems.

Kharat allegedly threatened the woman, warning of using his "divine powers" to destroy her family. He had also taken Aadhaar, PAN card and other documents of her family members, police said.

The special investigation team (SIT), investigating 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, on Thursday filed a request application in the court demanding his custody in the sixth case.

As the court granted permission, the SIT took Kharat's custody and produced him in court in the sixth case on Friday.

The court had then remanded him in police custody till Sunday.

He was produced in the court on Sunday at the end of his police custody.

Due to security reasons, the proceedings of the court were held through video conferencing on Sunday and Kharat was not produced in person.

During the hearing, the police demanded judicial custody for Kharat. Later, the court remanded Kharat to judicial custody till May 9.