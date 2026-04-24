One killed, 10 injured as group of people falls into pit at under-construction site in Mumbai

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Metro Mall, close to Janata Market, where a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building is coming up, they said.

According to officials, the victims were reportedly attending an event at the nearby Matoshri Marriage Hall when they accidentally fell into a pit at the SRA construction site in the eastern suburb.

Emergency teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with police, the 108 ambulance service and ward staff, reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, a civic official said.

A total of 11 persons, aged between 19 and 43, sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Criticare Hospital, Fortis Hospital and Agarwal Hospital in the area, the official said.

One of them, identified as Bhalchandra Falle (25), was declared dead at Fortis, he said.