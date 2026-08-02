CJP's core members to meet in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 5 to chart future course

The meeting will take place at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's residence, they said.

According to sources, activists and volunteers of the CJP were told to spend some time with their families after their month-long agitation against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi last month.

The CJP's core members were also told to talk to volunteers and students and come to the meeting with their thoughts and suggestions, they said.