MUMBAI: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute, who was elected to the Upper House earlier this year, died following a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi, family sources said on Sunday.
He was 72.
Wadkute was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on November 20 after complaining of a cough. He suffered a heart attack around 6 pm on Saturday and died during treatment around 11.45 pm, they said.
Hailing from Parbhani in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, Wadkute was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April this year and had previously served as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from June 2014 to October 2019.
Condoling the demise of the senior leader, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his death was the loss of a simple and dedicated personality in politics who was deeply concerned about grassroots welfare.
Fadnavis noted that Wadkute had held several organisational responsibilities in the BJP in Hingoli district and worked extensively for the Dhangar community.
He also served as chairman of the Sheep and Goat Development Corporation and made his mark in the cooperative sector, the chief minister added.
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan expressed grief over Wadkute's passing, saying his contributions to public life and service to the people will always be remembered.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "The passing of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute ji is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace and may the family find the strength to bear this immense loss."
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, in a post on X, said, "The news of the tragic passing of Hon. Ramraoji Vadkute, Member of the Rajya Sabha, in Delhi following a severe heart attack is deeply painful and heartbreaking. At this difficult time, we share in the grief of the Vadkute family." PTI PR AW MR ARU