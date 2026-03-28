BJP will lose West Bengal elections, says Akhilesh, pledges support for INDI allies

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav confirmed the Samajwadi Party's support for the INDI bloc partners in four states, including Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, where assembly elections will be held in April.

"We are asking for a seat in Assam, and even if that doesn't happen, we will support INDI allies," he said.

Assam and Kerala will vote on April 9, while elections will be held in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29 and Tamil Nadu on April 23.