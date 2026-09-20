Three killed, one injured as speeding BMW crashes on Coastal Road in Mumbai

The accident occurred at 5.20 am when the luxury car was moving at high speed from Marine Drive in south Mumbai towards Haji Ali. The occupants were later pulled out of the badly mangled vehicle and rushed to hospital.

The car, registered in Gujarat, lost control near Lotus Jetty opposite Lala Lajpatrai College and crashed into the ongoing work area of an L&T parking site, an official from Tardeo police station said.

All four occupants, residents of Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, were immediately rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where three of them were declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajar (21), Dhairya Darshan Seth (17), and Aditya Jakasniya (19). The fourth occupant, Aditya Oswal (23), suffered severe injuries and was in critical condition, the police said.

The Tardeo police have launched an inquiry to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.