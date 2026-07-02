‘Methyl Isocyanate of Law’: SC quashes verdict based on AI-generated precedents

The bench said it was equally a “serious lapse” if a judge relies on such a fake or hallucinated AI-generated material as precedents in support of the determination.

“We have no hesitation in declaring that such a decision is no decision in the eyes of the law, irrespective of whether such material had a direct or indirect bearing on the decision-making. Such decisions are to be set aside even if an iota of fake or hallucinated material enters the decision-making process, as it would violate the sanctity of adjudication,” it said.

The bench said it is absolutely necessary to maintain integrity in decision-making.

“And we reiterate and declare zero tolerance for the Bar as well as the Bench to cite, refer to, or rely on such material. It is also clarified that our judgment shall have no bearing on the rightful use of AI, but on the presentation or reliance on fake or hallucinated material as if it were a court precedent,” it said.