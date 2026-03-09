Meteorological department sounds heatwave alert in Rajasthan; Mercury crosses 40 degree celsius in several cities

On Sunday, parts of the state experienced scorching conditions, while more than 15 cities, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota, recorded maximum temperatures of 36 degree celsius or above. According to the India Meteorological Department Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, there is no immediate relief from the heat, and temperatures across the state are expected to rise by another 2–3 degree celsius over the next week.

The department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions on Monday and Tuesday in Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Balotra.

The temperature in Jaipur has been rising continuously over the past week. On March 1, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degree celsius, which increased steadily each day, reaching 37.1 degree celsius on Sunday. Residents are already feeling the impact of the rising heat. Strong sunshine from early morning continues until evening, forcing many people to avoid stepping out during the afternoon hours.