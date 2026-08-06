Meta chief to lose immunity if no apology in three days

In a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, a director of the Lok Sabha secretariat said the matter had been viewed very seriously.

“Mark Zuckerberg must apologise within three days. If he does not apologise, we will withdraw the safe harbour protection that has been given to these social media platforms which they misuse. Then, for every abusive, violent and objectionable post that appears on social media platforms, FIRs will be lodged against the Meta chief. There will be a flood of FIRs across the country, and after that they will all be behind bars,” said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the standing committee on IT.