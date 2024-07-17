Messi ruled out indefinitely with ankle ligament injury

MIAMI: Lionel Messi has been ruled out indefinitely after tests Tuesday confirmed he had suffered a ligament injury to his right ankle during the Copa America final, Inter Miami announced.

"After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle," the club said in a statement. "The captain's availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery."

Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said earlier on Tuesday, prior to the tests, that Messi would likely be sidelined for at least the club's next two games.

Inter Miami will host Toronto FC on Wednesday night and Chicago Fire on Saturday night before beginning the defence of its Leagues Cup title July 27 at Puebla.

"He twisted his ankle, and the injury is present, so tests are needed and wait for results," Martino said. "I've had the opportunity to see other images. There will be tests done to determine the severity of the situation. We are always informed through our kinesiologist Walter Insaurralde, who is also the kinesiologist of the national team. He is very cautious at giving a final diagnosis before results are in."

Messi, 37, tearfully exited Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia in Sunday's Copa America final after going down in the 64th minute. He immediately looked to the Argentina bench and was down for a couple of minutes before taking off his right boot and walking slowly off the field.

He was then shown covering his face, sobbing in his seat. Cameras later showed him on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.

Messi said he was doing well in an Instagram post Monday and that he hoped to return soon.

Miami is second in the Eastern Conference standings.