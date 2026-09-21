Mere recovery of tainted cash cannot lead to conviction in bribery case: Chhattisgarh HC

The prosecution alleged that on June 20, 2014, Choudhary demanded Rs 15,000 from Rajwade and asked him to pay Rs 5,000 immediately, of which Rs 4,900 was allegedly paid.

Rajwade approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bilaspur, on June 21, 2014, and submitted a written complaint.

During verification, he was instructed to record his conversation with Choudhary, and the prosecution relied upon these conversations, during which the bribe amount was allegedly brought down to Rs 8,000.

Based on the complaint and the alleged recordings, the ACB laid a trap on June 30, 2014.

According to the prosecution, Choudhary accepted Rs 8,000 from the complainant, counted the currency notes and kept them in the left pocket of his trousers, following which he was apprehended.