Mercury under free fall, J&K’s Srinagar freezes at minus 5.4

SRINAGAR: Minimum temperature dipped further in Srinagar city on Thursday recording season’s lowest so far at minus 5.4.

An official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said, “At minus 5.4 degrees Celsius today, Srinagar recorded season’s lowest temperature so far.

“Night temperatures are expected to drop further during the next 2 to 3 days in J&K.

“Gulmarg recorded minus 5 and Pahalgam minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature today.

“In Ladakh region, Leh town recorded minus 14.1, Kargil minus 10.2 and Drass minus 11.7 as the night’s lowest temperature.

“Jammu had 6.7, Katra 6.6, Batote 2.1, Bhaderwah minus 0.2 and Banihal minus 0.5 as the minimum temperature”.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.