Mercury rises across north; Delhi records highest maximum temp for first week of March in 50 years

According to weather data from the past 50 years, earlier the highest maximum temperature reading during the first seven days of March at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, was 34.8 degrees Celsius logged on March 5, 1999.

With the mercury touching 35.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, it is now the hottest day in the first week of March during the 50-year period, the IMD official said.