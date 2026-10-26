Mercedes crash: Police take judge's minor son back into custody after protests over fatal accident

Senior officers subsequently intervened, and based on a preliminary investigation, police invoked Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police said that the decision was taken after an investigation revealed that the boy was driving the car at high speed and had driven the vehicle in a similar way before.

The agitation continued, with protesters demanding that the accused be taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, officials said.

During the protest, Jayabalakrishnan's daughter fainted and was shifted to a hospital, police said.

As more people gathered in support of the protesters, police decided to take the accused into custody again, officials said.

Late at night, police reached the judge's residence, took his son into custody and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail, officials said.

Though the family dispersed after the proceedings, they demanded that a case be registered against the judge for allegedly allowing his minor son to drive the vehicle.

Police said they had sought legal opinion on whether the judge could be arraigned in the case and that a decision would be taken on Monday.