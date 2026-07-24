Men in ‘ladies only’ Thailand tour: Travel firm fined Rs 60,000

MUMBAI: A consumer disputes redressal commission has directed a Bengaluru-based travel company to pay Rs 60,000 as compensation and costs to a Mumbai resident for deficiency in service, which included allowing men on a “ladies only” tour to Thailand.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, additional DCF, Mumbai (suburban), in an order passed earlier this month, found that the travel company “failed to discharge its contractual obligations in the manner promised while marketing the package”.
“The unilateral alteration of the itinerary after receiving the entire consideration, failure to conduct the promised visit to James Bond Island and Phi Phi Islands, inclusion of male participants in a package advertised as a ladies only tour and the overall deficient execution of the tour clearly establish deficiency in service,” the commission remarked.
It asserted that misleading representations regarding the itinerary and the nature of the package amount to unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.
As per the complainant, she had booked a four-night and five-day tour, scheduled from January 15 to 19, 2025, to Phuket and Krabi for Rs 99,500 form East Wing Travel and Tourism Private Limited.
The travel agency marketed and promoted the package specifically as a “Ladies Only” tour, though male members and families were included in the same tour group despite this representation, the complainant said.
She further claimed that two days before the departure, the firm dropped major attractions.
Since the cancellation policy provided for 100% cancellation charges, she had no option but to continue with the tour.
The commission directed the company to pay Rs 40,000 towards mental agony and deficiency in service, and Rs 20,000 litigation costs.