Men in ‘ladies only’ Thailand tour: Travel firm fined Rs 60,000

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, additional DCF, Mumbai (suburban), in an order passed earlier this month, found that the travel company “failed to discharge its contractual obligations in the manner promised while marketing the package”.

“The unilateral alteration of the itinerary after receiving the entire consideration, failure to conduct the promised visit to James Bond Island and Phi Phi Islands, inclusion of male participants in a package advertised as a ladies only tour and the overall deficient execution of the tour clearly establish deficiency in service,” the commission remarked.