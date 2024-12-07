Mekedatu dam project: Karnataka government set to acquire 5,000 hectares of forest land

CHENNAI: The Karnataka government is set to move forward with their plan of constructing dam at Mekedatu, located in the Cauvery River basin.

In a recent announcement, the government has selected protected forest areas, Cauvery zone forest areas, and alternative land for dam construction, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The government has also plans to acquire 5,096.24 hectares of land from the Cauvery zone forest areas for the dam's construction.

In return, 7404.62 hectares of alternative land will be provided to those affected by the project.

The plan also includes the provision of alternative land to support the 233 families from five villages who will be displaced due to the land acquisition.