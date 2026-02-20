Meghalaya MP Syngkon dies while playing futsal in Shillong

Doctors at the hospital here declared him dead around 8:45 pm, a senior Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader told PTI.

Party colleagues and close associates said the parliamentarian was participating in a friendly futsal session when the incident occurred.

Syngkon, who represented the Shillong parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha, was known for his active public engagements and grassroots outreach across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed shock over Syngkon’s death, describing him as a committed public representative who worked tirelessly for the welfare of people.

Leaders cutting across party lines also mourned his demise, recalling the MP’s role in raising regional issues in Parliament.