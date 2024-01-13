Meeting of Kharge with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal underway in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A meeting of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is underway in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are also present in the meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Meanwhile, there was a meeting of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders yesterday evening regarding seat sharing. The meeting lasted for about two hours at Mukul Wasnik's house. Leaders of both parties had described the meeting as a positive move, said party sources. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar on Saturday rejected the post of convenor of the INDIA bloc, sources said.

According to sources, the Bihar CM suggested that someone from the Congress should take responsibility of the post. A virtual meeting of INDIA bloc leaders began on Saturday afternoon to review the seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

After the virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc was held today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the seat-sharing talks are progressing in a positive way. In a post on X, Kharge also invited all the INDIA bloc parties to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at their convenience.

"Leaders of the INDIA Coordination Commitee today met online and had a fruitful discussion on the alliance. Everyone is happy that the seat-sharing talks are progressing positively. We also discussed about joint programmes in the coming days by INDIA Parties. I, along with Rahul Gandhi ji invited all INDIA Parties to join 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at their convenience and use the opportunity to raise the social, political and economic issues plaguing the common people of this country," Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X. Sharad Pawar said that a meeting of INDIA Alliance was held under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We had a discussion that we all will take a decision on seat sharing as soon as possible. It was suggested by some that the alliance should be headed by Mallikarjun Kharge and everyone agreed," he added.