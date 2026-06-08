Meeting of key INDIA bloc leaders to be convened soon to iron out differences: Sharad Pawar

“Since such a situation is emerging, we will, in the next eight to 15 days, invite the key leaders (of the grouping) and try to find a solution. I am sure a solution will be found,” he said.

Pawar said Monday’s meeting in Delhi is primarily a review meeting. “An appeal will be made that no one should take any extreme step,” he added.

He said NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule would represent the party at the meeting in the national capital.

“Based on the outcome of today’s discussions, we will decide the future course of action and how to arrive at a solution,” Pawar said, adding that there are no immediate elections in the near future.