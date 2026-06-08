Meeting of key INDIA bloc leaders to be convened soon to iron out differences: Sharad Pawar

PUNE: Amid reports that the DMK is distancing itself from the INDIA alliance, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday that a meeting of key leaders of the opposition bloc would be convened soon to resolve differences.
Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar said INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) partners are holding a review meeting in Delhi during the day, where an appeal will be made to all constituents of the bloc not to take any extreme step.
“In the recent elections, the INDIA bloc partners contested together in some places and separately in others. After the elections, the DMK, one of the constituents of the alliance, has been indicating that it may walk out.
“Since such a situation is emerging, we will, in the next eight to 15 days, invite the key leaders (of the grouping) and try to find a solution. I am sure a solution will be found,” he said.
Pawar said Monday’s meeting in Delhi is primarily a review meeting. “An appeal will be made that no one should take any extreme step,” he added.
He said NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule would represent the party at the meeting in the national capital.
“Based on the outcome of today’s discussions, we will decide the future course of action and how to arrive at a solution,” Pawar said, adding that there are no immediate elections in the near future.
Top leaders of the INDIA bloc on Monday began deliberations in Delhi to forge unity and rework their strategy to take on the BJP, while ironing out differences within after the defeat of regional outfits like the TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls.
Twenty-three political parties are expected to attend the meeting, where leaders are expected to present a united front to take on the BJP surge in the country in the run-up to the next election cycle in states and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.
The meeting of top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress, Mamata Banerjee from the Trinamool Congress, and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, comes after a long time, as the last time they met was during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.