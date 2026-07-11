Meerut student's death: Police used excessive force against protesters, says Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad was stopped by police on Friday at the Sivaya toll plaza on his way to the victim's village. After several hours, the district administration brought the victim's mother and sister to the toll plaza control room, where the MP met them in the presence of senior officials.

Following the meeting, Azad assured the family of all possible support in their fight for justice and demanded a fair investigation and stringent action against those responsible for the student's murder.

Heavy security arrangements were made at the Sivaya toll plaza in view of Azad's visit. Police erected barricades, regulated traffic on several routes and deployed a large contingent of security personnel, while senior police and civil administration officials remained present at the spot.

A large number of Azad Samaj Party supporters also gathered at the toll plaza, leading to a tense situation in the area for several hours.

Azad criticised the police action against members of the Dalit community during the protests, saying the use of force was unjustified under any circumstances. He alleged that attempts had been made to suppress dissent and sought an impartial inquiry into the entire episode.