Med colleges told to do away with bond

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has urged the states and UTs to do away with the ‘seat leaving bond’ policy in medical colleges to create a supportive environment for students and help address mental health concerns.

The NMC’s Anti-Ragging Committee recently recommended that instead of imposing a heavy ‘seat leaving bond’, states may consider debarring students who wish to leave their seat from admission in their state the next one year.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education of all states and UTs, president of the Under Graduate Medical Education Board of the NMC, Dr Aruna V Vanikar said the Commission has received grievances pertaining to the “alarming levels of stress, anxiety, and depression “ faced by medicos, especially PG students across various institutions.

These mental health challenges are primarily due to the inability of the individual to acclimatise with a different environment prevailing within their new colleges/institutions as compared to the one in which they had grown up or completed undergraduate education, Dr Vanikar said.

“A noteworthy impediment hindering affected students from seeking relief is the imposition of a hefty seat-leaving bond. Such exorbitant amounts not only exacerbate the financial strain on students but also act as a deterrent for seeking necessary mental health support from the family,” Dr Vanikar said in the letter.

“The issue of seats going waste is not of significance given the increased number of seats. Another issue of seat blocking is valid till counselling is going on and after the session has started and the last date of admission is over the negative effect of lower merit candidate being benefitted by leaving of the seat does not arise,” Dr Vanikar stated.