MBBS student in Rajasthan undergoes dialysis four times after ragging; Seven booked

JAIPUR: A first-year MBBS student of Dungarpur medical college had to undergo dialysis four times after allegedly being ragged by some senior students last month, which caused an infection in his kidney, police said.

According to the SHO of Dungarpur Sadar police station, Girdhari Singh, seven second-year students made the victim do more than 300 sit-ups at a place near the college on May 15. This exerted severe pressure on his kidney, leading to a malfunction and an infection, he said.

The victim was hospitalized in Ahmedabad for a week during which dialysis was done four times, the police officer said, adding the student is stable now.

He rejoined college in June.

The college principal lodged an FIR against seven accused students on Tuesday after they were found guilty in an inquiry by the anti-ragging committee of the institute, the SHO said.

The victim took admission in the college in September last year.

"He had faced ragging earlier too but did not complain. The latest incident came to light after the college authority received a complaint through the online portal on June 20 following which an inquiry was conducted," the police officer said.

The FIR was registered against the seven students under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 352 ( assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

The matter is being investigated, the SHO said.