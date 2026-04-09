MBBS fees only for 4½ years, says National Medical Commission

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges, institutions and universities to collect tuition fees only for 4½ years for the MBBS course, warning that violations will invite action, According to Daily Thanthi report.
The directive follows reports that some institutions were collecting fees for 5 or 5½ years. The NMC stated that such practices violate the prescribed academic structure and result in students being charged for periods without instruction.
As per the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) 2024 and Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) guidelines, the MBBS course has an academic duration of 4½ years (54 months), followed by a one-year compulsory internship.
In a circular issued to deans, principals and heads of institutions, NMC secretary Dr Raghav Langer said that institutions must adhere strictly to this duration while collecting fees.
Citing court rulings, the commission said tuition fees must be reasonable and non-exploitative, and charging fees without providing educational services could amount to contempt of court. The Supreme Court has also criticised the collection of internship fees and non-payment of stipends.
The NMC further directed institutions to comply with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, existing regulations and court orders. It warned that any violations would be viewed seriously and dealt with as per applicable laws.