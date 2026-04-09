MBBS fees only for 4½ years, says National Medical Commission

The directive follows reports that some institutions were collecting fees for 5 or 5½ years. The NMC stated that such practices violate the prescribed academic structure and result in students being charged for periods without instruction.

As per the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) 2024 and Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) guidelines, the MBBS course has an academic duration of 4½ years (54 months), followed by a one-year compulsory internship.