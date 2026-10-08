May join CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest on Oct 10, will decide later: Mamata

“Initially, I had decided not to attend the programme, but since my name was included and the organisers personally requested my presence, I decided that I should go, especially when a movement is already underway, and it would not be appropriate for us to remain absent at such an important time,” the former CM said.

Banerjee extended her solidarity to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stating that the manner in which they were treated by the Delhi Police during the October 6 protests was inappropriate.

“Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition, and protests are taking place across the country… Everyone has the right to take part in a movement, but the way Priyanka was treated was also very wrong," she said.

Every household has women, mothers and children, and they deserve respect and protection, irrespective of political differences, Banerjee said, adding that no political movement should result in the targeting or intimidation of family members.

Banerjee said she intended to approach President Droupadi Murmu against the police action on opposition leaders and seek signatures and support of leaders from political parties across the country.

“These concerns go beyond individual parties and require the attention of political leaders at the national level,” she said.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction Kunal Ghosh took to social media and alleged a possible “intentional delay” of the flight she was travelling in.

“Mamata Banerjee’s flight to Delhi was scheduled for 3:00 pm. We were then informed that it had been delayed to 3:45 pm. Now we have been told it will depart at 4:30 pm. There is no information on further delays. Is this an attempt to intentionally delay the programmes Didi had scheduled after reaching Delhi?” Ghosh wrote on X.