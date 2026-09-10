Mauritius looks beyond honeymoons to tap growing Indian tourism market

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) received 51,005 Indian visitors between January and July 2026, a 14.5% increase over the corresponding period last year.

An initiative by the tourism authority covering Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad as part of its marketing operation brought together more than 20 tourism partners from Mauritius, including hotels, destination management companies and airlines. MTPA is seeking to grow segments such as leisure, family travel, luxury, business, wellness, golf, gastronomy and adventure.

“India is much more than an important tourism market for Mauritius; it’s a market with which we share deep cultural and historical connections,” said Benoit Harter, Director–India, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.