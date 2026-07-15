Mathura case: SC defers hearing; talks underway between Hindu litigants

"We will adjourn the matter, if something is going on between the parties," Justice Kumar said. Yogeswaran submitted that they don't want the court to record anything about the talks in the order as it has been going on between the plaintiffs and was off-record.

Justice Kumar said the matter has been adjourned numerous times and it can be adjourned this time only if something was going on between the parties.

"We are not going to bind the parties to the talks. If something is going on, then it can be recorded in the order also. What's the harm in it? Anyway," the bench told the counsels while adjourning the matter to August.

The top court is already seized of multiple petitions filed by the mosque committee and Hindu sides against various orders, including a challenge to the May 26, 2023, order of the high court transferring to itself all matters related to the dispute pending before the Mathura court.