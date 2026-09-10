Matcha goes mainstream as Google searches in India jumps 1,300 per cent

The data, released by the search engine giant as of the end of August 2026, highlights growing curiosity about matcha among consumers in India.

Searches for 'matcha' and 'what is matcha' increased "50 per cent" over the past year, while 'what does matcha taste like' saw breakout interest in August 2026. 'Breakout searches' refer to queries that recorded more than 5,000 per cent growth over the given period.

"Delhi recorded the highest searches for 'matcha near me' over the past year, followed by Goa, Chandigarh and Karnataka," the report said.

Indians are also experimenting with seasonal versions of the drink, with searches for 'mango matcha' rising "200 per cent" and 'strawberry matcha' "400 per cent" over the past year.