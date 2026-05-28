MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer, seeks prayers and support

“I just wanted to share with you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since all of you are like an extended family to me, I wanted to share this with you personally. Right now, I truly need your prayers and support. As they say, prayers work miracles. So please keep me in your prayers," said Pankaj.

For the uninitiated, Pankaj Bhadouria rose to fame after winning the first season of ‘MasterChef India’ in 2010, becoming the country’s first-ever MasterChef winner.

Before entering the culinary world, Pankaj worked as an English teacher and reportedly left her 16-year-long teaching career to participate in the cooking reality show.