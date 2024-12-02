Massive jams at Delhi-Noida border as police set up barricades to stop farmers' march

NEW DELHI: Massive traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border on Monday as police set up multiple barricades and deployed heavy security in view of a farmers' protest march towards the national capital.

Farmers gathered at the Mahamaya flyover on the Dadri-Noida link road and began their march around 11.30 am to press their demands for land allocation and increased compensation for their lands acquired by the government, among other things. The protest call was given by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP).

According to the BKP, farmers from 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh and Agra, took part in the march.

Carrying banners and flags of various farmer groups, hundreds of protesters crossed the initial barricades erected by Noida Police. While some climbed over the barricades, others pushed them.

They were finally stopped by police near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Noida Link Road, around 1 km from the Chilla border, an entry point to Delhi. Senior police officers tried to pacify the protesting farmers.

Due to the farmers protest and checking by police, commuters travelling via Chilla border, DND flyway, Delhi Gate and Kalindi Kunj faced heavy traffic for hours.

Aprajita Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, said the barricades put up at the Chilla border were causing major inconvenience to commuters.

"It took me about an hour to get through that stretch. Police have set up barricades on both sides of the Delhi-Noida border, causing significant traffic congestion, especially on the carriageway from Noida to Delhi," she said.

Another commuter, Amit Thakur of Noida, said due to the heavy traffic, he ditched his car and took the metro to get to work.

"When I checked the traffic situation before leaving for my office in central Delhi, it showed heavy congestion near the Chilla border, adding an hour to the travel time. So, I decided to take the metro instead," he said.

On Sunday, Noida Police issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about route closures and diversions.

Delhi Police also put up multiple barricades and deployed security personnel at the Chilla border on Noida link road, DND flyway and Kalindi Kunj border.

A senior Delhi Police officer said checking was underway at border points and drones were being used for surveillance.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "We have made adequate arrangements at east Delhi borders and have taken all precautionary measures, including anti-riot equipment. We are using drones for vigilance and are also coordinating with traffic police for smooth vehicular movement in the area."

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) S K Jain said police are also coordinating with their Noida counterparts.

"We have two key borders in southeast district -- DND border and Kalindi Kunj. Since Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is imposed in the New Delhi area and Parliament is in session, protests without permission are strictly prohibited.

"To manage this, we have increased security at both borders. Proper barricades, jersey barriers and hydra cranes have been deployed. We will stop those who will try to forcibly enter the city," he stated.

Currently, the situation at the border is normal, Jain said.

A group of farmers from Punjab, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), has called for a march towards Delhi on December 6. The group has been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13.