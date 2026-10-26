Massive fire ravages market near Jammu Railway Station, around 40 shops gutted

No casualties have been reported in the blaze, which broke out at around 10.30 pm in Shiv Market on Sunday.

The blaze continued to rage for nearly five hours, leaving behind a trail of destruction and dealing a major blow to shopkeepers whose livelihoods depended on the market.

The officials said around 40 shops, mostly dealing in food supplies, dry fruits and blankets, were gutted in the devastating fire.

Preliminary investigations suggested that a short circuit in one of the shops triggered the blaze, which spread rapidly across the market, fuelled by winds, they said.