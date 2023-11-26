Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze in a factory located at B- 24, Phase 2, Truck Market, Mangolpuri, was received at around 2.30 a.m.

"A total of 26 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties/injuries reported," said Garg.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.