Massive fire at market in Assam's Nagaon, property worth lakhs gutted

ByANIANI|28 Dec 2023 7:16 AM GMT
Visuals from the Spot (ANI)

NAGAON: A massive fire broke out at a market in Batadrava of Assam's Nagaon district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

Goods worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire incident, they said.

The fire was later brought under control by the fire officials, police and the residents in the area.

Several shops and business establishments were damaged in the incident.

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police added.

