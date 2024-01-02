Masood Azhar dead? ‘Blast’ goes viral

NEW DELHI: Is wanted terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar dead? Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) were abuzz with claims on Monday evening that India’s most wanted terrorist Masood Azhar has been killed in a blast carried out by unknown men in Pakistan.

Masood Azhar has been a key conspirator behind numerous terror attacks in India including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2005 Ram Janambhoomi temple attack in Ayodhya and the Pulwama attack on Indian armed forces personnel in February 2019. Azhar was reportedly living under the protective custody of the Pakistani deep state in Islamabad.

Earlier in November 2023, Azhar’s right hand Maulana Rahimullah Tariq was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan. Several wanted terrorists have been eliminated recently in Pakistan by unknown men. While Pakistan has failed to nab any culprits so far, it believes that Indian spy agency RAW is behind the killings.

With social media sites flooded with videos and photos, netizens reacted hilariously to the development. “After Dawood Ibrahim, it’s now the turn of India’s most wanted terrorist and Kandahar hijacker Masood Azar on this New Year. Thank you Unknown Men for the New Year gift,” said an X user.