Martyrs row: Venugopal seeks privilege proceedings against Rajnath for ‘misleading’ Parliament

In his letter to the speaker, Venugopal gave a notice of privilege under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha against the defence minister for having “misled” the House.

Venugopal said that on July 28, 2025, during discussions on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the Operation Sindoor that followed, Rajnath Singh said that no harm was caused to the Indian soldiers.

Later, Venugopal said, a statement was issued that said six armed forces personnel had died during Operation Sindoor.