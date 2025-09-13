Markets return to life as restrictions eased for six hours in J-K's Doda

DODA: Markets in the district headquarters and other major towns in the hilly district of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir sprang to life on Saturday after the authorities announced a six-hour relaxation in restrictions imposed earlier this week after the detention of sitting AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act, officials said.

Malik, who is also the chief of AAP's J-K unit, was detained on Monday for allegedly disturbing public order. His detention sparked violent protests, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory restrictions and snap mobile internet and broadband services in Doda.

The authorities announced relaxation in the restrictions in Doda, Bhaderwah, and Assar from 12 noon to 6 pm, allowing shopkeepers to open their establishments, officials said.

Traffic was also seen plying in the area, and so far the relaxation period has remained peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, the officials said.

The restrictions were eased after police and the civil administration held consultations with civil society members and representatives from the local chamber of commerce, who suggested gradual restoration of normal activities.

However, the officials said police and paramilitary forces have been directed not to allow gathering of five or more persons as prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remains in force throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh said the situation is completely under control and the restrictions are being maintained as a security measure.

Schools in the district will reopen for classes next week after a safety check of all the buildings owing to the recent floods and heavy rainfall, Singh said.

SSP Sandeep Mehta, meanwhile, said mobile and broadband internet services in the district will continue to remain suspended for the time being as a precautionary measure to check the spread of fake news.

Welcoming the decision of the administration to allow the markets to open, local residents said the move will provide much-needed relief to the people, who are reeling under restrictions ever since the detention of the AAP MLA.

“We faced losses for the past several days, while people found it difficult to get even basic items. This step has given us some relief,” Mushtaq Ahmad, a trader in Doda, said.

He also urged the government to restore internet services at the earliest, citing difficulties faced by the students and businessmen.

On Friday evening, the authorities eased the restrictions for two hours in Doda and other major towns of the district.