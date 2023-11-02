Begin typing your search...

Maratha quota activist Jarange ends indefinite fast; gives govt two months to resolve issue

Jarange ended his fast by consuming juice, but not before warning that he will lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken within two months.

ByPTIPTI|2 Nov 2023 4:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-02 16:30:38.0  )
Maratha quota activist Jarange ends indefinite fast; gives govt two months to resolve issue
X

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

JALNA: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his nine-day-old indefinite fast for Maratha quota.

Jarange ended his fast by consuming juice, but not before warning that he will lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken within two months.

His announcement at the fast site in his village in Jalna district came after 4 state ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike.

A delegation of retired high court judges Sunil Shukre, M G Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange, who reiterated his demand for reservation for Marathas across Maharashtra.

He demanded “fool proof reservation” and asked the state government to give him its assurance.

NationMaratha quotaManoj JarangeMaratha reservationMaratha quota issue
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X