Maoist leader carrying Rs 1 crore bounty dies

RAIPUR: Top Maoist leader Anand alias Sudarshan Kattam, 69, who carried a cash reward of Rs one crore on his head, has died of a heart attack in a forest area of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, police said on Sunday. “Kattam died on May 31. He was a politburo member of the central committee of Maoists. The government had declared a cash reward of Rs 1 crore on his head,” ADGP (Naxal Operations) Vivekananda said.