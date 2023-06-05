Begin typing your search...

Maoist leader carrying Rs 1 crore bounty dies

The government had declared a cash reward of Rs 1 crore on his head,” ADGP (Naxal Operations) Vivekananda said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Jun 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-05 01:00:37.0  )
RAIPUR: Top Maoist leader Anand alias Sudarshan Kattam, 69, who carried a cash reward of Rs one crore on his head, has died of a heart attack in a forest area of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, police said on Sunday. “Kattam died on May 31. He was a politburo member of the central committee of Maoists. The government had declared a cash reward of Rs 1 crore on his head,” ADGP (Naxal Operations) Vivekananda said.

DTNEXT Bureau

